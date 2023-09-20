An erratic public outburst and assault of police at an Orange shopping centre has landed the offender in hot water.
Christopher O'Neil of Nubrigyn Street, Euchareena fronted Orange Local Court is September for sentencing.
The 47-year-old was convicted of using offensive language in a public place, failing to comply with police directions, hindering arrest and intimidation.
O'Neil taunted officers at the Metro Square shopping centre on Summer Street about 3.30pm on April 20, 2023.
"Assaulting even more people are you, you dog ... you're a f---ing dickhead," he yelled before receiving an official warning.
Police report he continued to shout and stood at the front entrancing rambling. O'Neil was issued a second warning and then arrested for making threats.
"I'm going to be your worst nightmare friend. You just don't f---ing know it" he said.
"I hunt animals for f---ing fun. You all should watch yourselves."
He refused to be placed in handcuffs and began to kick officers. Backup was called as he was tackled to the ground.
On the way to the police station O'Neil was pepper sprayed after saying: "I'm going to f---ing crack ya. I'm going to find you and you're gong to remember it."
He attended court in person wearing a black t-shirt. His solicitor said his client had been drunk at the time of the incident.
Christopher O'Neil was convicted of all five counts and will remain on a community correction order for two years.
