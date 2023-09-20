A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in the Central West.
About 11am on Tuesday, September 19 emergency services were called to Glen Davis Road, Capertee, about 45 kilometres north of Lithgow, after reports of a single-vehicle crash.
The 65-year-old male rider of a motorcycle was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics but died at the scene.
Officers attached to Chifley Police District established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
