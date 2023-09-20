Redesign of Lords Place pot plants by school children and Indigenous artists has been put on hold just hours after approval was granted at Orange City Council.
A rescission motion to overturn the closely-contested decision was brought by councillors Jeff Whitton, Tony Mileto and Kevin Duffy on Wednesday morning.
No work will be carried out on the project until it is debated next meeting, on October 3. A motion to have the controversial revamp torn out is also expected to be raised.
The redesign plan brought by councillor Mel McDonell would see grey plastic pots embellished by primary school students as part of an Orange-wide "design challenge". Contribution from Indigenous artists is also sought.
Artwork will be printed on vinyl wraps and transferred to the 23 pots in situ. Total cost to ratepayers is estimated at about $2000.
"There is a lot of uncertainty around Lords Place itself, and how it's going to look," Cr Mileto told the Central Western Daily after confirming the rescission motion.
"Obviously the current design hasn't met public expectations and that's something that concerns me.
"I think spending further money to paint the pots isn't a good way to spend ratepayer money. I'm not against painting the pots per se, but I just think it's the wrong location to have such pots.
"There needs to be further consultation with local businesses and my preference would be for council staff to immediately look at the infrastructure and provide a report back to council as a matter of urgency."
The plans were approved after a 5-5 deadlock was broken by acting Mayor Gerald Power on Tuesday night. Councillor Tammy Greenhalgh and Mayor Jason Hamling were not present.
