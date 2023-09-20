Central Western Daily
Lords Place pot painting on hold as Orange City Council rescission motion confirmed

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated September 20 2023 - 1:28pm, first published 12:25pm
Redesign of Lords Place pot plants by school children and Indigenous artists has been put on hold just hours after approval was granted at Orange City Council.

