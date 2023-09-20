Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Breaking

Man charged with murder after South Dubbo stabbing

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 20 2023 - 11:02am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man has been charged with murder following an investigation into the brutal, fatal stabbing in the Central West.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.