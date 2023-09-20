For Antonio D'Onise, incorporating Canowindra into the Orange Wine Festival was about more than just attracting a few tourists.
It was about showcasing the best elements of the town in a way that will help put it on the map as a travel destination.
The owner of Antonio's Wines was the organiser for the Canowindra Concerto, a new addition to the festival and it all started with a trip to Italy where he was "inspired" by what he saw.
"In Canowindra at the moment, there's a collection of really cool businesses having a crack, some world class musicians and our new butchers who moved back into town that are working on supplying sustainable meat," he said.
"When I say sustainable meat, they're actually doing things like serving sustainable retired mutton. It means there's a sheep that's lived for six or seven years, has had a good life and hasn't been in a feed lot."
Well renowned chef Richard Learmonth will be the guiding voice behind the four course meal with a nose to tail philosophy.
"He's really excited by the sustainable concept," Mr D'Onise added.
"We are looking forward to enjoying four courses maestroed by Richard Learmonth's culinary expertise accompanied by our wines.
"Get a crew together, shake off the winter hibernation and make it a great night out. It's sure to be a popular event so get in quickly to secure your tickets."
And while there will be music performed by "outstanding local artist" Kent Eastwood, that's not where the idea behind calling it a 'concerto' came from.
"A concerto is more recent history has meant a concert or an orchestra performing," Mr D'Onise said.
"The true definition of a concerto is bringing multiple elements together and having them perform in harmony. There's no reason why that can't be used to explained what we're doing locally with food, wine and music."
The event will be held at Canowindra's Moorbel Hall Saturday, October 14 and will kick off with an inclusive arrival drink at 6pm. Ticket purchases close September 30 and are available for $140 at antonioswines.com.au/events.
