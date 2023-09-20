After years in opposition, NSW Labor handed down its first budget in more than a decade on September 19.
Treasurer Daniel Mookhey described it as "the beginning of a new age of public investment", with the budget treading a fine line between curbing debt and delivering relief amid rising living costs.
Last year there was a deficit of $10.1 billion, while the projection for this year is $7.8 billion.
Labor also had to fund its own election promises in areas like roads, health and education.
Here's what was listed specifically for the Central West.
In terms of losses, the Great Western Highway Upgrade has been deferred and the Fast Rail from Sydney to Central West initiative has been handed over to the Commonwealth Government - they're the big two.
But Orange hasn't missed out entirely, and here's a bit of a rundown on what will be heading our way out of the budget.
Some of the noteworthy inclusions in the budget that relate to the Orange electorate are below.
A further 251 teachers and support staff will be made permanent in schools across the Orange electorate, while there's $500 fee relief for three-year-olds in long day care services across the city.
Across NSW, 1112 nurse and midwife positions have been made permanent. While 1200 new nurses are on the way, making for better hospital staffing across NSW. Given Orange has the biggest hospital in the region, more staff on the ground will be welcome.
There's also $117.9m in the can for Orange Base Hospital maintenance.
While 500 extra rural and regional paramedics are also in the budget.
There's also wage hikes for 7046 public employees in Orange electorate.
There is $17.5 million in the budget for road repairs in Cabonne, Forbes, Orange, and Parkes.
There's $5m to start planning for Bells Line of Road enhancement, too.
Energy bill relief for around 11,710 households in the electorate.
Almost $300m - $298.5m to be exact - has been set aside for biosecurity and agriculture.
While, Member for Orange described the establishment of the $350m NSW Regional Development Trust Fund as "a milestone".
An additional $100m for Regional NSW Housing Infrastructure Fund from Restart NSW is also significant.
Key business measures announced in the budget:
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.