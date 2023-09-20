Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
Budget

All the Central West projects funded in Labor's first budget in a decade

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 20 2023 - 11:41am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After years in opposition, NSW Labor handed down its first budget in more than a decade on September 19.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.