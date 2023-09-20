Plans for a new bike track, the push to rename a major strip of road, and frustration over a broken Zoom link from NSW Parliament House took centre stage at this week's Orange City Council meeting.
Youth crime, redesign of pot plant on Lords Place, the cost to ratepayers of supporting the Voice campaign, and funding for a community event were also flagged.
The following is a brief overview of everything raised in council chambers this week. Deep dive stories will be published in coming days.
A 3.6 kilometre strip of Leeds Parade will not be renamed University Way, despite request from Charles Sturt University. Councillors unanimously voted against the proposal.
"[The] university has only been operating at the site for 17 years and in that time have requested two name changes. Please consider the residents who live in the area," Paul Townsend said in a statement delivered to the open forum.
The viability of constructing a pump track for bike riders in Orange will meanwhile be explored by council staff. All councillors endorsed the plan. Glenroi Oval and Moulder Park and were flagged as possible homes.
"It's a good idea to give young people the opportunity to be more adventurous if they're willing to ride their bikes, scooters or rollerblades in a friendly, safe environment," Cr Tony Mileto said.
"It's also aimed at encouraging fitness amongst young people."
A need for residents to be more vigilant in the fight against crime in Orange was outlined by NSW Central West Police District Inspector David Maher in a public address.
"In recent time, we have investigated a large number of incidents and are finding the majority show no form of forced entry ... this is opportunistic crime," Inspector Maher said.
"It is important to reinforce members of the community lock both their homes and vehicles ... and remove valuables.
"Remember to keep yourself safe [by] ensuring that your premises or car is locked, even for a short time. Importantly, we need residents to report any suspicious activity to local police."
Member for Orange Phil Donato dialled in from NSW Parliament House to address councillors on their decision to defer a decision on grant funding for the Mr Perfect barbeque event but could not be heard. He later rang council CEO David Waddell's mobile and was broadcast on loudspeaker.
"To be clear from the outset, I had no knowledge or involvement in the application for the grant. I was surprised to find my name linked to this," Mr Donato said.
"Mr Perfect is a grassroots men's mental health initiative that relies predominantly on corporate support, and the occasional small community grant. It is run completely by volunteers ... none of us derive a cent.
"As I was brought into this matter, I feel it appropriate I respond to some of the issues for clarity of council.
"Let me be crystal clear if it hasn't been crystal clear, I'm simply a volunteer host ... to infer otherwise is totally untrue.
"Additionally, to make an imputation that somehow I'm holding these barbecues in Cook Park without necessary approvals is also factually incorrect. If a councillor ever bothered checking with council they would see I have formal written consent to hold these barbeques.
"At a time when councillors and council generally are so closely scrutinised and critiqued, I would have thought this would be a fundamental basic expectation. It is a shame local government is coming to this."
The deferred $2500 grant was subsequently endorsed without opposition.
It emerged Orange City Council has spent $3,277.66 so far on its support for the Voice referendum "Yes" campaign. Cost primarily covering advertising, catering, and printing.
Councillors voted to have pot plants on Lords Place redesigned by school children and Indigenous artists, but a rescission motion lodged Wednesday morning means the plan will be put in ice until after next meeting. A push to have the $1.58 million overhaul demolished is also expected to come up on October 3.
Mayor Jason Hamling and councillor Tammy Greenhalgh were not in attendance.
The next Orange City Council meeting is scheduled for October 3, 2023.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.