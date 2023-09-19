Infant and pregnancy loss is very common, everyone knows someone who has lost a baby through miscarriage, stillbirth or infant death. It is a tragic experience for anyone.
In November 2020, 10 in every 1000 births were stillbirths or neonatal birth according to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare. The rate of miscarriages is much higher. Miscarriage Australia reports at least 15 per cent of confirmed pregnancies miscarry.
No matter what the situation, this loss is tragic for most. As a friend or relative it's easy to feel helpless. Macquarie Health Collective CEO and psychologist, Tanya Forster has some advice for those trying to support parents who are grieving pregnancy or infant loss.
Mrs Forster has supported many friends and family members through loss personally, as well as professionally through her psychology practice.
"Your friend is likely to be going through a really challenging time, and your support alongside them may mean the world to them," she said.
Here's what Mrs Forster recommends.
