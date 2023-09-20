Records have melted as the Central West swelters through a mini-September heat wave that has coincided with the Bureau of Meteorology formally declaring an El Nino weather event.
Forbes has roasted through its hottest September day on record while Orange knocked on the door of its own spring weather record to kick off the week.
Forbes hit a top of 34.8 degrees on September 18. It beat the previous hottest September day in the town by almost two degrees - 32.9 degrees on September 23, 2017.
Orange hit 24.7 degrees on Monday, one degree of its own September record.
That mark of 24.7 degrees on September 18 in Orange is over 10 degrees warmer than the long-term average for Orange too, which sits at 14.2 degrees.
Forbes' record-breaking day was 14.3 degrees warmer than average.
The record hot weather has swept through central NSW at the same time as Australia battles extreme conditions in some part of the continent, with an extended period of warm and dry weather to start spring.
With 61 fires burning across the NSW landscape on Tuesday, the bureau said there is an elevated risk of fire and extreme heat for the summer ahead.
The declaration comes two months after the World Meteorological Organization announced an El Nino was underway, increasing the likelihood of record high global temperatures.
This weather pattern is the opposite of La Nina, and is linked to hot, dry weather.
Record weather has been noted across the globe with the northern hemisphere experiencing it's hottest summer on record.
The Bureau said we can expect a continuation of global heat until at least the middle of 2024. They said an El Nino event typically breaks down in early autumn.
Melbourne and Sydney has seen a prolonged run of days above 20 degrees, a warm weather spell that hasn't been seen for many years.
A total fire ban has been declared and school students kept home for the day on NSW's South Coast as temperatures soar across the state.
Severe fire dangers will be seen across the greater Sydney and greater Hunter region tomorrow.
"Its up to individuals and communities now to prepare for a summer of heat and fire hazards," a Bureau of Meterology spokesperson said.
Climate Councillor and leader of the Emergency Leaders for Climate Action (ELCA) group, Greg Mullins said climate change adds to what El Nino events can bring.
"An El Nino event can be like putting fire weather on steroids. With the warmer and drier conditions it usually brings, we could be looking at an extended and potentially volatile fire season," he said.
"Already significant fires have been raging nationwide, including in NSW, Queensland, WA and the NT. A fire near Tennant Creek has already burned hundreds of thousands of hectares, and the entire Northern Territory has been declared a fire danger zone until next March. Nationally, we're warned of a hotter, drier Spring and Summer."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign-up to our latest newsletter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.