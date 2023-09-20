Life was anything but easy for Winnie Tan after she purchased the Mills Café in 2015.
She dealt with many a "rude customer" who judged the business - which had been operating for 10 years prior - before they even gave it a fair chance.
"It was a bit hard for me because people don't think that you're local. You've also got a lot of nasty comments on social media," she said.
"They judge who you are, not from the food you cook. Because you care so much, it does affect your emotions day to day. It's not a good feeling."
But luckily for Ms Tan, not all who stepped through their front door have been like that.
In fact, one piece of advice from a customer years ago helped pave the way to the satisfaction she feels today.
"They said 'you can't please everyone. Don't care about what people say, just do what you think is right," Ms Tan recalled.
"From then onwards, you can see there's a difference that's happened to the business."
The bad customers would go and those who enjoyed the café would keep coming back for more.
And if they weren't happy with the price, Ms Tan learnt to just "let them go".
Ms Tan recalled one interaction in particular which left the business owner scratching her head.
"A customer came in and asked for a small chips, which cost $5," she recalled.
They they asked how they were meant to feed a family of four with a small chips. I told them you can't expect $5 worth of chips to feed four people. They just expect you'll give them more chips for free.
"That's what gets a lot of small business owners frustrated."
Then sometimes, even the bad customers can't stay away for too long.
"They complain a lot and they still come back," Ms Tan added.
So apart from a change of mentality, what is it about the Mills which has kept it operating for all these years?
Ms Tan believed it was the wide variety of food - breakfast, Chinese, burgers, roast chook and even a beer - which kept people returning day after day, week after week.
She's also thankful to have a set of loyal staff behind her which has helped along the way.
"We've got a great team," she added.
