Anzac Park was a hive of activity on Saturday, September 16 as Orange Netball Association (ONA) held their grand finals.
Starting at 8.30am with junior matches and finishing with the division one decider in front of a packed crowd, it was a day befitting the occasion.
The Central Western Daily was there to cover the third, second and first division grand finals with the latter set to go down in history as one of Orange City's greatest triumphs.
You can read about how they overcame an injury crisis after losing the semi-final to bounce back and keep their hands on the trophy.
You can also find a full gallery of action shots from the day above.
