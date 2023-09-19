An unlicensed motorcycle rider who was carrying around a knife and drugs crashed his bike trying to evade police, a court has heard.
Albert Hartman, 36, of Bundemar Street Wongarbon was sentenced in his absence at Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday, September 13 for:
According to court documents police were patrolling East Street in Dubbo, on Saturday, August 12 about 9.15pm, when they saw Hartman riding a red Honda dirt bike on the footpath.
Hartman wasn't wearing a helmet and the motorbike did not have headlights on.
In an attempt to stop him, police pulled up in front of him, but Hartman left the footpath and began riding on the road.
The court documents state police did a u-turn to follow Hartman, but he accelerated and tried to mount the gutter, losing control of the bike and falling off.
Police handcuffed Hartman to prevent him from fleeing and then searched him.
In the front pocket of Hartman's hoody, police found a 30-centimetre kitchen knife.
They then found 0.83 grams of cannabis in his pants.
According to the court documents, police took Hartman's details and confirmed his identity through past police custody photos.
Police confirmed Hartman had never held a driver's licence in any state.
When asked why he had a knife and cannabis on him, Hartman couldn't give a reason for the knife, but said the cannabis was for personal use.
After inspecting the motorbike, police found it was not registered.
Magistrate Garry Wilson convicted and fined Hartman $1150.
