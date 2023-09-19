A dubious excuse for carrying weapons on the streets of Orange has been met with incredulity in court.
Andrew Gillon Scott of Moad Street did not show up to his own sentencing hearing at Orange Local Court in October.
The 46-year-old was fined $480 for carrying a knife and being in possession of a bike believed to be stolen.
"He might not pay [the fines], but it's still cheaper than locking him up," sentencing magistrate David Day said.
Scott was stopped by police while pushing a bicycle about 1am on July 7, 2023 at the corner of Kurim Avenue and Maroo Road.
Officers report he was erratic and immediately attempted to turn around before declaring "you're not searching me".
Scott said he had found the bike and was not wearing a helmet because he was pushing it home. A knife was retrieved from his pocket and he was arrested.
Police were told he had borrowed the blade from a friend's house because he needed to cut a steak and had run out of knives at home. An additional wooden implement was attributed to a need for self defence against feral dogs.
"Yeah, right," magistrate Day said while reading details in court.
Andrew Gillon Scott was convicted on both counts and fined $480.
