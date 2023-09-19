Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime

Dubious knife claims as Andrew Gillon Scott convicted in Orange

By Staff Reporters
September 20 2023 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A dubious excuse for carrying weapons on the streets of Orange has been met with incredulity in court.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.