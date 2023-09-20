Central Western Daily
Home/Comment
Comment

Chris Bowen | 'We can't tackle these challenges without listening to the needs of the communities'

By Chris Bowen
September 20 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to bring our country together and make a practical difference to the lives of First Nations Australians including the local Wiradjuri people.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.