We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to bring our country together and make a practical difference to the lives of First Nations Australians including the local Wiradjuri people.
On October 14, Australians will vote for a Voice to Parliament - a vote for recognition and listening to get better results for our traditional owners on issues that matter to them.
Because the current approach isn't working.
Life expectancy for Indigenous Australians is eight years shorter than non-Indigenous Australians, the suicide rate is twice as high and there are worse rates of disease and infant mortality.
And we know First Nations communities in remote Australia suffer levels of energy insecurity that we would expect to see in the developing world, not a developed country in 2023.
More than 90 per cent of these Indigenous Australians suffer energy disconnections at some point in the year. Well over two-thirds suffer those disconnections more than 10 times a year.
Because some communities are required to pay for their electricity before they use it, not afterwards, these disconnections can last days at a time if power goes out on a Friday night and shops don't open until Monday.
This is just the tip of the iceberg of challenges holding these communities back.
We can't tackle these challenges without listening to the needs of the communities most impacted by energy insecurity and climate change.
The Albanese Government is co-designing with First Nations communities and organisations, including our First Nations Clean Energy and Emissions Reduction Advisory Committee, the First Nations Clean Energy Strategy.
The advisory committee will guarantee the views of First Nations Australians are priority in the design and implementation of clean energy and emissions reduction policies that support community aspirations.
We are developing a First Nations Clean Energy Strategy to ensure Indigenous Australians have a say in energy policies and programs they are a part of in Australia's transformation to a net zero economy.
We've already started talking with communities - hearing about the challenges of energy affordability and reliability and the huge opportunities of renewable energy investments to create long term financial returns.
Enshrining a Voice to Parliament will ensure this sort of listening is standard practice - giving advice on key issues facing Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.
Because despite the very best of intentions from all governments, we have fallen short because things happen to Indigenous communities not with them.
Australia's First Nations communities sent a message to Australians from the heart, asking to be consulted on matters that affect them.
This referendum transcends politics and parties - Australians from all walks of life, all faiths and cultures, and all sides of politics have given their support to this proposal.
We have a chance in October to respond to that request with a resounding Yes.
Yes to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in our Constitution, and Yes to giving them the best chance of being properly heard with a Voice.
Chris Bowen is the Minister for Climate Change and Energy
