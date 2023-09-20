Central Western Daily
The cheapest homes to rent in Orange NSW

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
September 21 2023 - 4:30am
As a property manager, Erin Marr was always told a tenant should not be spending more than 30-35 per cent of their income on rent.

