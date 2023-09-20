As a property manager, Erin Marr was always told a tenant should not be spending more than 30-35 per cent of their income on rent.
But the Bell Property employee admitted that was no longer possible for a large section of the Orange community.
"I am guessing if we took a survey on our current clients and asked them ... they are probably spending 40-plus per cent on rent," Ms Marr said.
"Unfortunately, in that lower end of the market, they have to."
On September 19, there were 18 homes advertised for rent on realestate.com with a price tag of $400 or less. Belle Property is the leasing team for six of them.
"It is a really tough end of the market because there's just not that many properties that come up below $400 a week that are three bedrooms," Ms Marr added.
"I really feel for them."
And she was right.
Of those 18 homes available when the list was compiled, 10 had multiple bedrooms while the rest were either one bed units or share houses.
Ms Marr said the cost to rent in Orange really started to shoot up during the height of the Covid pandemic.
"We had a lot of people move out here from the more urban centres which put general pressure on the market, so everyone felt it," she said.
"It got down to 30 available properties across all of Orange on the rental market in that period."
Now, there's roughly 140 places to rent available. Close to 50 of those are fully furnished, but some "have been sitting there for a long time."
Ms Marr put this down to an exodus of contractors and the changing ownership of the Cadia mine in May 2023.
"We're having less companies contacting us looking for furnished properties," she said.
"When they no longer require accommodation, people are left with vacant, furnished properties."
So why, if demand has slowed, have prices continue to rise.
Ms Marr pointed to the interest rate rises homeowners have experienced over the past year.
"The majority of landlords purchased their investment property a fair while ago, so the interest rate rise is a massive impact on them because chances are they didn't borrow as much," she said.
The property manager did note that fully furnished one or two bedroom homes close to town "always do well".
This can also be the case for properties outside the CBD "if they're priced right".
Ms Marr pointed to the recently leased three bedroom house at 43 Currong Crescent which was advertised at $370 per week.
"It went online last week and within two days we had an approved application on it," she added.
So what homes are available to rent in Orange for less than $400 and where can they be found?
Here is the full list of 18 homes:
