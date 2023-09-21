A passion for Orange and all things that shine a light on what makes our region great has led to a "revolution" for tourists in the city.
BNB Made Easy's new digital Local Guest Guide has launched.
The mobile-friendly platform endeavours to bring all the information a guest needs about the property they've booked and the region together in one place.
BNB Made Easy founder Tim Mortimer said he and his team's passion for enhancing the guest experience and linking visitors to Orange with local businesses helped develop the new tool.
"Being the bridge between visitors and their experience we had a real opportunity to look at how to enhance each stay for our guests," Mr Mortimer said.
"Our new digital Local Guest Guide saves time for people so they can make most of their time while in Orange."
The guide has the ability to connect guests directly to Orange businesses - including cafes, shops, bars, restaurants, cellar doors or even the surrounding villages - on their mobile phones.
He said this technology hasn't been available for short term rentals before. He said the idea has been about three years in the making.
"This is a big step forward," Mr Mortimer said.
"We've now grown to a size where we've been able to apply the time to get it right. There's so many opportunities for us to now link guests with businesses to make the most of their time in the region.
"The ultimate goal is turning people into fans of the region so they either tell their friends or come back themselves."
Since opening in Orange in 2018, BNB Made Easy has grown to currently manage 140 properties and has welcomed over 50,000 guests to the region.
He said the new guest guide will now give those visitors the chance to plan their trip before they arrive in Orange, and by doing so make the most of their trip west of the mountains.
We're seeing a real buzz around town, which is great.- Tim Mortimer on tourism in Orange
Mr Mortimer said confidence in travel was again high almost two years post NSW's last COVID lockdown, and people were again booking trips months in advance.
"We're still a very popular weekender option for Sydney people," he said.
"We're seeing a real buzz around town, which is great."
The BNB Made Easy Local Guest Guide can be saved in Apple Wallet.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign-up to our latest newsletter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.