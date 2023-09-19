The red and white stripes of Barnstoneworth United Football Club will dominate the scenery at Sir Jack Brabham Park this weekend when the club fields sides in seven grand finals.
The culmination of the Orange and District Football Association's 2023 soccer season will take place in warm sunny weather on Saturday, September 23 as junior and senior clubs play for championship silverware.
Barnstoneworth have already contested one grand final, the Western Premier League, and will now add seven more to that total for what is surely a club record.
The emergence of the junior club has given Barnies wider scope to play in more divisions, with all competitive teams this season making it to finals, and most of those into the big dance.
One of the big success stories has been the revitalised A-Grade outfit, captained by Matthew Stonestreet and managed by Matthew Barr.
The side was developed from a pre-season trial process under a new merit-based team selection model rolled out by the club at the end of the 2022 season.
The result has been a side which has fought its way into championship contention, after defeating Waratahs United 3-1 in the preliminary final last Saturday on Bernie Stedman Field.
Waratahs scored first in the 16th minute from Rick Wasef, but Barnies hit back with a double from striker Tristan Spanhel in the 24th and 28th minutes, to give Barnies a 2-1 lead at the break.
Spanhel scored his hat trick in the 73rd minute to seal the win and add to his tally of 22 goals this year, 18 of those in the regular season.
There was an injury scare for goal keeper Fabien Leonard who had to be swapped out for Brendon Manning in goal after Leonard made a super save from a point blank strike, which injured his hand.
Manning was up to the task, making some crucial saves in the second half to deny Waratahs a grand final derby.
Barnies A will take on Waratahs FC at Sir Jack Brabham Park at 3.45pm on Saturday in the grand final.
FC finished Minor Premiers in A-Grade, 10 points clear of their United brothers, and have played Barnies four times this season, with each side walking away with two wins, with the margin a single goal each time.
It's shaping up to be an epic grand final in the true tradition of the cross-town rivalry.
Barnies will also contest grand finals in Women's All Age, C-Grade, under 16s, under 15s, under 14s and under 12s, the latter of which will be a club derby.
