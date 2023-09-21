A true testament to grandeur and style

Central Western Daily's Property of the Week, Friday September 22: 74 Pittman Drive, Blayney:
If space and elegance is what you are seeking in your next home, then 74 Pittman Drive is the property for you. This spacious family home has been meticulously designed and crafted by its owners and offers an extraordinary living experience.
Listing agent, Chris Mason, said that the property was an incredible opportunity for a large or extended family to enjoy living in the one home. "You will have so much space, separation and facilities to ensure everyone's comfort day to day.
"With 5.5 acres to enjoy the sprawling yard and views for miles, everyone is going to find a quiet place to call their own," he said. "You will never tire of the magnificent sunsets that can be seen from the front of this home which is set high on a hill and enjoys rural vistas as far as the eye can see."
As you enter the home you will be captivated by the warmth and inviting feeling of coming home. The home boasts an impressive eight bedrooms each with a walk-in robe, while the private and secluded main bedroom also provides a luxurious ensuite and extends to an attached study and lounge area.
Four of the bedrooms enjoy the use of the main bathroom which includes a stand-alone bath, perfect for relaxing at the end of the day, while the other three bedrooms are serviced by a third bathroom and this wing is perfect for guests or family to have their own space while visiting.
There are multiple living areas and a study meaning with so much space to use, you will feel spoiled by the choice. The kitchen is a chef's delight with a gorgeous neutral palette and on-trend herringbone tiled splashbacks in both the kitchen itself and the butler's pantry to the side..
Chris said that there were so many great features included, that an inspection was really a must to truly appreciate the scope of what is included in the home. "There is so much storage you will never have clutter, there is a dedicated activity room with built in cabinets and desk space for your hobby of choice, a big laundry, double garage with internal access and the list goes on," he said. "If you're keen to embrace sustainability there is a 11.2 kw solar system, bore with pump and a 110,000-litre water tank, plus plenty of room to add a veggie garden and another shed or two."
Located just seven minutes from Blayney and 30 minutes from Bathurst and Orange, this expansive property has a lovely rural feeling amplified by the space around you and the panoramic views.
