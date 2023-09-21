Avid market-goers and dog lovers can soon merge two of their favourite worlds together thanks to a new pet-friendly idea.
The 2023 Orange Wine Festival Night Market on Friday, September 29, will feature a first-time dog-minding service dubbed Pop-Up Doggie Creche.
Driven by Orange's Diesel & Blue Doggie Daycare, owner Danielle Haase says the inaugural pop-up is an exciting venture for the business in partnership with Orange 360.
"We understand that the annual event is hugely successful in attracting visitors from further afield and plenty are pet owners who travel with their fur-children," Ms Haase said.
"Diesel & Blue want to help 'pawrents' enjoy the event worry-free, knowing their beloved pets are in a safe and pampered environment and not stuck at home or an unfamiliar Airbnb."
Plans for the fully-equipped creche include a play area supervised by a team of dedicated and canine-loving staff, ready to amuse and support each dog from sign-on to sign-out.
Part of the service boasts a social element for the hounds with a (responsible) supply of treats and water, with the creche also providing comfortable bedding and toys to play with.
"Now pooch and 'pawrents' can both have a fun night out [at the same time]," Ms Haase said.
"Our team is committed to providing top-quality care to each and every dog that visits our Doggie Creche."
The Diesel & Blue Pop-Up Doggie Creche will operate from 5.30pm to 8.30pm at the south-eastern corner of Robertson Park, located near the fountain.
As a bonus, every dog gets a goody bag to return home with and creche rules for owners are:
Pricing is $50 per dog with pre-booking mandatory to secure a spot for the evening, with places up for the grabs via the "buy tickets" tab on the Humanitix website.
More information on the Diesel & Blue Doggie Daycare and Grooming business can be found on the team's website.
