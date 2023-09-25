One moderate-sized building business based in Orange picked up a whopping half-dozen awards for western excellence, including top trophy in the commercial category.
Cabonne Constructions was triumphant at the 2023 Master Builders Association (MBA) of NSW Western Regions Excellence in Building Awards on August 18, taking home Commercial Builder of the Year with an extra five esteemed gongs.
Owner of the business, Matthew Steventon was thrilled with the number of formal MBA nods, the recent honours now up there as the topmost achievement.
"We knew how much we put into the jobs we'd done, but you never expect awards like those, it was pretty humbling," Mr Steventon said.
"We're pretty competitive in terms of putting our all into every job we do and while we're not focused on 'conquering the world' with construction, we really do relish a good challenge.
"But it's certainly the highest level of recognition I've received as a builder and in my profession to date."
Describing his team with the words dedicated, diligent, persistent and supportive, the awards also sparked a bit of nostalgia for the 47-year-old construction boss.
Formerly with premier companies Multiplex and Built back in Sydney, the Burwood-born boy started as apprentice builder with Kell & Rigby from 1995 to 1999.
"It exposed me to a lot of facets of building that I really liked and took an interest in, complex buildings and major projects," he said.
"So, from there, to now be running a medium-sized business that's competing with larger businesses on scale-level projects, it's been pretty good to think back on where it all began."
Moving to Molong in 2012, he and wife Tamsin Steventon launched the business together the same year.
Living in the Central West for nearly a decade, Mr Steventon says relocating to the Cabonne Shire was another of life's big highlights.
Which is why, when the November 2022 deluge tore through the small towns, Cabonne Constructions logos were on the ground - volunteering their support to help flood-impacted residents during the mammoth clean-up.
"Moving to molong was the best thing that probably could've happened to us because it's been so rewarding getting to know people and becoming involved in the community," he said.
"We just had a crack [during the floods] like everyone else, just trying to give back where we could and help recuperate the happy existence we all love out here."
Of the six big awards, one standout for Mr Steventon marked Red Bend Catholic College in Forbes due to the complexities involved with staged builds.
Extending and renovating the boys' dormitories, the project landed Cabonne Construction the MBA win for the 'Commercial Projects between $5 million and $10 million' section.
Additional Regional Building categories the business placed first for were:
"To win those awards mid-to-end of COVID was an example of prevailing for us, because it was a tough time for everyone," Mr Steventon said.
"We're really grateful for our sub-contractors and suppliers, they're all deserving of this win."
