Catherine McAuley Catholic Primary School has picked up another state championship title.
The McAuley boys team took out the NSW rugby sevens all schools tournament held in Parramatta last week.
It was the final stage of their journey after winning carnivals in Orange and Dubbo to qualify and backs up their dominant win in the state rugby 10s earlier this year.
Along the way they beat established rugby factories in The Kings School and Scone Grammar before overcoming North Narrabeen 24-17 in the final.
Lachlan Dunkley said the final was the biggest challenge the group had faced.
"It was really tough," he said.
"There were a lot of tough teams, the best team I think was North Narrabeen. They put up a really good fight against us."
Coach Scott Hudson the team had put the work in since the beginning of the school year.
"Sevens is a little bit different," he said.
"They had to win in Orange first and then got to Dubbo to win the western region before the state championships in Sydney.
"We started preparing in term one."
Hudson said the side's success could be put down to defensive effort and their ability to work together when things went wrong during games.
"The team is based on great defence," he said.
"They defend well, they talk to each other and they think. When you watch them on the field you can see them thinking and problem solving if something isn't working.
"In the final Billy [Dean] and Lachlan [Dunkley] worked out they had to defend on the left-hand side against their best player and that opened up the other side for us.
"They are really clever. It's a pleasure to watch them play. They just love their footy."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.