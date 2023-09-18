Central Western Daily
Court

Timothy Murray in Court for laundromat assault

By Court Reporter
Updated September 18 2023 - 8:14pm, first published 8:00pm
MISPLACED washing powder was the spark that lit the fuse on a man's short temper, a court has heard, after he assaulted someone while at a laundromat.

