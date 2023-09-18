Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News

Driver treated at the scene of two car crash near Cook Park, Orange

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated September 18 2023 - 4:31pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Members of the public rushed to help those involved in a crash near Cook Park on Monday morning.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.