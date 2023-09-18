Members of the public rushed to help those involved in a crash near Cook Park on Monday morning.
Just after 11am, two cars collided at the corner of Kite Street and Clinton Street when both looked to turn at the same time.
Paramedics from NSW Ambulance, firefighters and police were all called to the scene.
A spokesman for NSW Ambulance said one person was treated at the scene and nobody was transported to hospital as a result of the crash.
Police confirmed they would likely be taking no further action and that the matter would "be handled civilly" by the parties involved.
