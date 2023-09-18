It's not every day a small puppy falls into a well, but when Monte Hansen does, it'll take eight emergency service workers to get the little fella out.
Orange's Fire and Rescue New South Wales station officer, Shayne Brinkworth and his team received a rare emergency call-out to a Canobolas property roughly 7-kilometres from Orange at 9.36am on Sunday, September 17.
Straying from his human pack to the scrub of the Hansen's Spurway Lane orchard, the 18-month-old miniature dachshund somehow found himself at the base of a well.
"The dog was paddling its heart out to stay afloat down there, the well was 15-metres deep to where the waterline was alone," Mr Brinkworth said.
"Being a young, fit dog, he's very lucky and he probably hit the water rather than the side of the wall, but 15 more minutes and it would've been all over red rover."
During their usual family stroll, Monte went unusually missing and the Hansen's ended up on the hunt for their beloved dachshund.
After hearing a "whimpering" sound on their property of 50-odd years, they ended up spotting him at the bottom of the well - one they never even knew existed.
"We take Monte and Snags on walks around the farm all the time, they chase rabbits down holes and have their fun," Josh Hansen said.
"But we finally found him resting his face on the side of this well wall where a little ledge is and he'd been treading water for an-hour-and-a-half, tough little thing.
"So, I don't think he wanted to go just yet, not with that determination and muscle."
The mystery well was located near "big, old pine trees" between a ton of scattered ivy and large hawthorn bushes - fearful plants due to their long and painful spikes.
Ironically covered in cuts and scrapes from the hawthorn himself, miraculously, Monte was rescued completely unscathed without a single scratch on him.
The small dog was lifted up and out of the well by one man and a rope, included in the full team of four initial FRNSW people.
Another two crew members followed with two police officers also attending, bringing the total of emergency responders to eight.
"We grabbed the owner's four-wheel-drive Ranger and loaded it up with our appliances and the gear required," Mr Brinkworth said.
"We had to use a rope rescue system to lower one of our firefighters with a breathing apparatus down the 15-metre hole.
"After a snatch and grab, we handed him over to some very relieved owners."
Quite a different Sunday than the usual for all involved, the Hansen family ate keeping a close eye on Monte (and his brother, Snags) after consulting with a veterinarian.
Aside from one pretty fatigued little dachshund, the hound has proven his ticket wasn't up for punching yet.
"He's been trotting around the paddock like nothing ever happened," Mr Hansen said, "so, now we call him Monte the very miracle dog; the one we never knew could fly."
