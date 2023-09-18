Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News

Why these Voice campaigners will be voting Yes on October 14

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated September 18 2023 - 4:52pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When Michael Coleman was asked why he would be voting Yes on October 14, he pointed to his hat which read the word 'lucky'.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.