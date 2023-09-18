When Michael Coleman was asked why he would be voting Yes on October 14, he pointed to his hat which read the word 'lucky'.
He, along with wife Jacqueline, were among hundreds who marched through Orange on Sunday in support of the Voice referendum.
Mr Coleman - who is white - said he took part in the peaceful demonstration to support "our Indigenous brothers and sisters".
"We feel really fortunate that we've had a life that's been unbiased and unaffected by prejudice, so to be here physically is taking another step of support. A demonstration of our gratitude and hope that this attempted reform gets up," he added.
"We have nothing to lose from this and our position is there's everything to gain."
While those who marched from Cook Park to Robertson Park would no doubt vote Yes when the time came, there are plenty who won't.
An ACM survey published on September 13 revealed 67 per cent of Central Western Daily respondents would vote No, compared to only 27 per cent who would vote Yes.
Six per cent noted they were still undecided. Mr Coleman asked those people to "open their hearts" when taking to the polling booth.
"Give it some further consideration," he said.
"I think there's a lot of concern around just how far a Yes vote would expand Aboriginal reach and rights, but ultimately this is an advisory body to the parliament and our elected leaders decide exactly what happens."
Emily Saurman was another participant in Sunday's march.
She wanted to show support by being "physically present", rather than just voting.
"For me, it comes down to a thought about where we've been and where I want to see us going," Ms Saurman said.
"The smallest this is going to do is provide a recognition and if that's the smallest thing this will do, then that's an enormous step in this journey.
"There are good things happening and I think good things can continue and we can do better things."
It wasn't just those who live in Orange that took part in the march.
Ken Hutchinson made his way down from Cowra for the event and spoke of his disappointment by local member - Michael McCormack - and the National Party for "not giving" the Yes campaign a chance.
"They've made a philosophical stand of No," he said.
"Michael McCormack represents the Wiradjuri heartland of NSW and I think it's an absolute shame their party has taken that stance without any exploration publicly."
One of the reasons Mr Hutchinson will vote Yes was he believed there needed to be an evening up of those who have political influence.
"Most of the mining companies have a voice to parliament in the form of lobby, lobby groups, lobbyists," he said.
"So why not Aboriginal Australia?"
