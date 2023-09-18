Grenfell football player Clare Hunt has secured a move to European powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).
The Matildas defender inked a three-year deal with the French club off the back of a breakout FIFA Women's World Cup campaign.
PSG finished second in the Division 1 Féminine in 2022-23 and will face Manchester United in a qualifying match for the UEFA Women's Champions League in October.
She will also go head to head with former Western teammate and Cowra product Ellie Carpenter who plays for Olympique Lyon.
It caps a remarkable few months for Hunt who only made her national team debut in February but has since become a key cog in the Matildas' back line.
It will be the first club outside of Australia she will play for after spending her professional career to date in the A-Leagues with Canberra United and Western Sydney Wanderers.
In a statement Hunt paid tribute to Wanderers ahead of her move.
"I had the best two years of football experience at the Western Sydney Wanderers and want to thank the club for providing me an opportunity for the last two years," she said.
"I have loved every minute at the club and thank every single player, coaching and back-room staff for their support and involvement in my development.
"It has been an honour to represent Western Sydney and the opportunity to move to one of Europe's biggest clubs, Paris Saint-Germain, is one that I couldn't resist.
"I will always fondly remember my time at the red and black and wish the club every success moving forward.
"I am eager to see the progression of the club, and specifically the women's programs, over the coming years."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.