Still dreaming about the next epic round of cannonballs?
Making a splash won't be an earlier reality for avid pool-goers in the shire this year, despite rising temperatures bringing mini heatwaves ahead of schedule.
The seven pools stretching across the Cabonne Shire in Canowindra, Cudal, Cumnock, Eugowra, Manildra, Molong and Yeoval will stick to the usual opening season from November 11 through to early March, 2024.
Though flood-wrecked on November 14 in 2022, Eugowra's pool facilities have undergone extensive maintenance and will also open on the same date.
"The Eugowra pool was opened last year in time for Christmas, as it was a priority to be able to reopen the facility to the community," a Cabonne Council spokesperson told the Central Western Daily.
"There has been some repair work completed this year to ensure the aquatic services are available to the community, and more work [is] planned during the cooler months next year."
Back in the colour city on the corner of Hill and Warrendine streets, Orange Aquatic Centre's coordinator Jo Keown is anticipating a very busy pool season.
The 50-metre outdoor pool will officially during the October long weekend, aiming for opening day on Saturday, September 30.
Pending weather and employee availability throughout those warmer months, fun involving springboards and slides may also be on the cards.
"When we have enough staff to man those extras, we will," Ms Keown said, "but for any of our updates, people should keep an eye on our Facebook page."
Orange's pool venue hours are 5.30am to 7.30pm from Monday to Friday, 5.30am to 6pm each Saturday, and 8am to 6pm each Sunday. Public holidays hours are 12 noon to 5pm.
For more information on Cabonne and Orange pools, head online to each of the council websites.
