Sharon Lord has heard "nothing but positive feedback" since YBM moved away from its historic homestead.
The accounting firm had been situated in Sale Street since the early 1970s, but with a leadership change came a desire for a fresh start.
The team took one look at 126 Kite Street - formerly home to a medical practice - and knew they'd struck gold.
"We were looking for a building that would give us a bit more character that would tie in with our tagline 'vision with tradition'," Ms Lord, one of YBM's four directors said.
"We saw this building and thought it was perfect."
So what was it about the site that suited them so well?
For one, it provided a brighter place for employees to come each day.
"It was a massive consideration for us, but this building gave us a whole lot of natural light," Ms Lord added.
"In Sale Street, there was no ability for a greenery or garden and all of that stuff is important for staff wellbeing."
More than $5000 has been raised for Veritas House in Orange thanks to some quick-thinking kids.
Students from Orange High School, James Sheahan, Orange Christian School and Kinross each came up with fundraising ideas to then donate that money towards the homelessness charity.
OCS student Lucy Grant said they put together two events, the first of which saw them dress as their favourite childhood TV show characters.
"We thought that was a nice way to link the theme with what Veritas House does," she said.
"It's so great to be able to band together with all the schools and make a significant contribution, bigger than what we could do individually."
Other school events involved ice-cream vans, pie drives and even a BBQ breakfast.
Tina Gallagher from Veritas House was delighted by the efforts from all students involved.
"The funds we have received today will help us continue to deliver support services to young people and families in western NSW," she said.
"Fundraisers like this are also invaluable in helping us to continue to raise awareness in the community of what to do if you or someone you know is at risk of, or is experiencing homelessness, so they can be supported to access specialist homelessness services like the Veritas refuge."
The charity assists more than 300 young people each year through its youth refuges in Bathurst and Orange.
Hill and Crofts Blayney has reached a major milestone this year celebrating 100 years in business.
Having operated in three locations along Blayney's main street, the business is a staple for generations of farmers.
Hill and Crofts was formed in 1923 by Arthur Crofts (former manager of AU Hill and Co) and Archibald Usher Hill bought out AU Hill and Co.
The store has had many owners over the years to current day owners Angus and Michelle Pryse Jones who have owned and operated the business since 2001, purchasing the business from Tony Gullifer (Sid Newham Rural Supplies Bathurst).
"The agricultural community of Blayney and surrounding villages is what has kept our doors open over 100 years," Michelle said.
"This is such a major milestone that we thought it would only be right to invite the whole community to celebrate with us."
Over the coming months, Angus and Michelle hope to provide some historical information to inform the community of what an important business Hill and Crofts has been through the past 100 years.
There are some planned events and activities to engage the community and they hope everyone will get behind this major milestone.
"Congratulations to Angus and Michelle for this milestone," CRT General Manager Greg O'Neil said.
