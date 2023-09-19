After her father died in 2022, Sarah Blake kept a hard copy of her dad's resume as a reminder to knock over as many achievements as you possibly can in life.
Dubbed the 2023 Molong Ag Show Young Woman on September 17, the now 22-year-old was born in Parkes and grew up in Condobolin before heading to Orange at age 16.
Moving to Molong in May of 2021, she's added a huge title to her own climbing resume on Sunday - a fresh emerald green and vivid gold sash now draped across it.
"I'm the second-oldest with three brothers, so dad would've been ecstatic about the Young Woman photos," Ms Blake said with laughter.
"But I was very much just a 'stick to myself' kind of person until only recently, because after my dad passed away, my mentality just switched to his 'get in while you can, if you can' outlook on life."
Currently juggling a Diploma Early Childhood Education and Care along with a Certificate III in Business Administration, Ms Blake said adding the Ag Shows title to her list of feats means more than most people may know.
Keeping her late father's resume nearby as goal-driving inspiration, being the only girl in her sibling group means it would've been a rarity for her dad to his tomboy daughter in a polished dress.
But Ms Blake says she also knows he would've been proud to see her kicking goals - fancy outfit or otherwise.
A "flat out" guy who did project management for council and pushed through work as a bricklayer, despite his sore back, Ms Blake said it's her dad's hard-working legacy she's taken on board.
She now has the same mindset to give everything a go.
"When we turned up for his funeral, it was absolutely packed and I just kept thinking 'how do all of these people even know him'," she said.
"That's why I'm going after different goals, even if someone's nominated me for Young Woman on my behalf, and I'm doing bookkeeping for my partner's plumbing business now, as well.
"Dad said I was always good with numbers, so, I added another certificate to the studies."
Outside of Sunday's show, Ms Blake is usually seen wearing an educator uniform with Molong Early Learning Centre.
But when she's not working with children, she's playing disc golf at the showground, helping out on her fiance's family farm in Eugowra, or wearing camping gear with a fishing rod in-hand.
She also loves walking her blue cattle dog down by Molong's creek and having breakfast at the local cafes.
"The people make Molong and the community what it is, you just feel a part of the family here in town and it's pretty amazing," she said.
"We love it here, so if there's one thing I'd love to do between now and the next show, it's to really boost its online presence to get more and more people coming out to support our town."
