CENTRAL Western Daily photographer Jude Keogh was busy in recent days, snapping away social across the city.
Jude has been to birthday parties, the Hawks presentations, The Vallies at the Ex-Services, Empty Bowls at Groundstone, two different art exhibition openings and more!
Also making news
Keep an eye out for our sporting gallery tomorrow and part two of this gallery on Wednesday!
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app.
It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up to our latest newsletter: The Catch-Up
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.