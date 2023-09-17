It was a glorious day for the 2023 Molong Show on Sunday.
The crowds flocked to the Molong Showgrounds to celebrate the 159th Show.
The Show, like always, is a true celebration of the town. Locals were able to celebrate Molong after a grueling 10-months following the flood.
A highlight of the one-day event was the inaugural Peter Fisher Spring Soiree Fashion Parade. A crowd gathered to see locals parading up and down the runway, celebrating the start of Spring.
Other highlights from the day were the CWA scones and tea, the Pavilions and the Molong AgShows Young Woman competition.
