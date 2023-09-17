Do we have to live on the coast to have a beach? Surely a stretch of sand next to a body of water quantifies as a beach?
The Cambridge Dictionary defines a beach as exactly that "an area of sand or small stones near the sea or another area of water such as a lake:"
If that's the case the Lake Canobolas beach is exactly that, a beach.
But diehard coasties would argue, you need an ocean or a sea to quantify a beach. After all, where are the waves? Where is the tide?
We want to know what you think. Does the beach at Lake Canobolas satisfy your beach needs?
