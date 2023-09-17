It was yes all around at Sunday's Yes23 march through the Orange CBD.
About 330 people gathered in cook park on Sunday to publicly demonstrate their support for the 'Yes' vote in the Voice to Parliament referendum.
Co-organiser Trevor Hazell was delighted by the turn out and the atmosphere.
"It was very, very positive. Everyone was of like mind. There was no one protesting our march, it was quite peaceful. A good atmosphere," he said.
The march went from Cook Park down the northern footpath of Summer Street and into Robertson Park for a rally and speeches.
Wiradjuri woman and Uluru youth dialogue ambassador Alisha Agland spoke to the crowd at the rally about why voting "yes" was the right decision. She was joined by Gamilaroi man Tom Brydson, Acting Mayor and Wiradjuri man Gerald Power and member for Calare Andrew Gee.
Overall, Mr Hazell believes the Yes23 campaign is going well. He is a part of the group working at the new campaign hub on McNamara Lane.
"A couple of people don't know what this is about and there's a couple of people who are against it, but they've been very polite. I get the impression there's a lot of support, but it's hard to tell how it's going," he said.
"If someone doesn't understand [the referendum], it's a simple and straightforward thing to do. [The Voice to Parliament] is what's been asked of us by the Aboriginal leaders. The polite thing to do is to listen to that. We have to try something we haven't tried before.
"It may not be the perfect answer, but it is a great answer."
Voters will head to the ballot box on October 14, when they will be asked whether they want to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by enshrining an Indigenous consultative body in the constitution.
