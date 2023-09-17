TWO people are dead and another has been airlifted to hospital after a ute rolled on private property overnight, south of Cowra.
Emergency services were called to the property in Reids Flat - approximately 65 kilometres south of Cowra, at around 10pm on Saturday, September 16.
Three people were in the vehicle when it rolled, with the two passengers dying at the scene before emergency services arrived.
The driver of the ute was a man believed to be in his mid-60s.
The driver was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries and airlifted to Orange Health Service.
The two passengers are yet to be formally identified.
