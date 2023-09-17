Central Western Daily
Ute rollover leaves two dead and one in hospital

Amy Rees
Updated September 17 2023 - 1:32pm, first published 1:29pm
TWO people are dead and another has been airlifted to hospital after a ute rolled on private property overnight, south of Cowra.

