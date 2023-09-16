Social media has blurred the lines on a number of fronts.
Not the least of which is how far is too far when it comes to criticism?
More to the point, when does criticism go too far and become flat-out abuse?
This week Orange City Council released a series of videos highlighting alleged abuse directed at council staff.
'Martha', as one of the characters is called, went into the civic centre to pay a bill and abused staff. 'Liam' is an online troll and unleashed on council's Facebook page. And then there's 'Rob', who gives council workers patching up a pot hole a gob full on the way to work.
'Not just a council worker', each video ends by saying.
But the real message is a frightening one.
That council has released these messages means it's not just a case of staff being abused once or twice, this has to have been a sustained and worrying trend for it to be highlighted in this manner.
When did we become like this?
No one deserves to be abused while at work. Those who work at council are no different.
Sure, it's easy to point the finger at council. We only have to see how the FutureCity development on Lords Place has panned out to see that finger pointing in full swing.
But at no stage, even in that case, is it acceptable to abuse staff. It will achieve nothing. It's abhorrent. It's childish and immature behaviour.
None of the decisions made by council are done so by those on the ground.
Level criticism at councillors, absolutely. As elected representatives of our community councillors are front and centre when it comes to the direction Orange takes while ever they hold a seat in the chamber. If things aren't up to shape, then criticism is natural. That's part of democracy.
But that's where it should stay - as criticism. Abusing councillors is misguided and inappropriate too.
Social media has given the masses a megaphone. The abuse in some channels is nigh on disgusting.
Some of the city's community pages are laughable. The quick whit and been replaced by the downright defamatory.
The cat's out of the bag now on many social platforms.
But even if that is the case, abusing people as they go about their work in person is a step many, many strides too far.
Congratulations to those teams who managed to cap terrific winter sport seasons with grand final glory on Saturday.
Wade Park hosted a throng of junior league deciders while the PCYC was also a hive of jubilation as the city's netball grand finals were played out.
Of particular note at Sir Neville Howse Stadium was the unveiling of the Toot Keegan Stand on Court A - a fitting tribute for a legend of the sport, well done Toot.
