What's more special than winning a grand final? Doing it while playing alongside your two daughters.
That's exactly what Ni McDonell achieved on Saturday, with her Life Studio Sportspower team coming out victorious in a thrilling Orange Netball Association third division decider.
"This is just awesome. It beats every other grand final I've won over the years," McDonell, who shared the court with daughters Rori and Lily, said after their victory.
"To bring them through and see their passion in netball ... to go out tonight and celebrate with them will be awesome."
Life Studio lost just one game all season coming into the match. It just so happened to be against their grand final opponents, the CSU Aggies.
But McDonell and the rest of her teammates came out red hot and took a 13-4 lead into the first quarter break.
"We started with what we perceived as our strongest combination and just hoped to get up by enough, because we were playing against uni students, so they're a whole lot younger than us," McDonell added.
"We knew we had to go out strong to hopefully have enough legs in the end."
This thought then played out on the court.
After the Aggies went into half-time down ten, they came out firing.
They narrowed the deficit to six at three-quarter time and with five minutes left in the game, were down by just three.
"As a shooter, the nerves were really, really rocky at that point," she said.
"I was going 'it's all on me and my other shooter'."
While McDonell hit some big shots down the stretch, she was quick to praise her teammates for securing the 31-26 win.
"The defence was fantastic and kept making them to turn it over," she added.
One of those defenders who was a force to be reckoned with all game was McDonell's daughter Lily.
Along with her trademark facial expressions, she was able to put a pin in CSU's comeback.
With a mother and a sister by her side, Lily joked there were McDonell's everywhere you looked.
"You just scream down the court and you've got a family member in each third," she added.
