Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
Photos

Hawks derby lives up to the hype in division two netball grand final

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated September 16 2023 - 9:58pm, first published 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

For Mel McNamara, netball is about much more than 60 minutes spent on the court.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.