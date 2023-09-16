A length of the field intercept try from Noah Cox has led Mudgee Dragons to the Group 10 under 13s premiership.
Dragons triumphed 18-14 in a keenly contested game against Bathurst Panthers at Wade Park on Saturday, September 16.
Cox scored a double and kicked all three conversions as Mudgee came from behind to finish stronger.
His first was a 50 metre effort to open the scoring with the centre splitting the Panthers' defence like a hot knife through butter.
Bathurst hit back soon after with a try in the corner by Tim Lynch before taking the lead after dynamic five-eighth Charlie Higgins got on the end of a kick.
Panthers player Bayley Bennets then made a big statement seconds before the break, crunching his opponent in a tackle close to the try-line and dislodging the ball in the process.
Dragons hit back after half-time through a strong run by forward Dylan Whitty.
Cox then stepped up, intercepting the ball on the line as Panthers pushed for another try and sprinting the length of the field to touch down.
Panthers scored a consolation try via Jackson Fischbeck but it was Dragons' day at the final whistle.
Panthers got revenge in the under 14s decider against the same opposition, winning 14-0.
The Bathurst side were dominant, running in three tries with Tuler Kelleher (one) and Leon Makaraka (two) the scorers.
Coach Mick Carter was powerless to stop an icy cold bucket of water being dispensed over him in the post-game celebrations.
