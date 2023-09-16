IT SEEMS to have had a trickle-down effect from the ice ages, from celebrities to everyday folk, and everyone seems to be taking the plunge with the ice bath craze.
Chest freezers and do-it-yourself set ups are all the rage, but for those who just want to give it a red-cold go, you can head to Escape Recovery Studio in Bathurst.
The studio, which is owned by Mardi Watts, has a state-of-the-art ice bath set-up, with a wooden structure built around a large chest freezer, serving the purpose of both insulation and aesthetic.
But the advantages of ice baths reach far beyond just a craze.
According to Ms Watts, these benefits include the reduction of inflammation and swelling, a boost to the immune system, improved mental health, the relief of sore muscles and the promotion of exercise recovery.
To make the most of these benefits, Ms Watts said she would recommend people take the plunge for a minimum of two minutes, in a water temperature of a maximum of five degrees.
"Once you hop in, you just get a heap of endorphins released," she said.
"You get an immediate mood boost, happiness, it increases focus. It's also a natural pain relief, so you get that immediate reduction of pain.
"And doing it long term, it reduces inflammation and a few different other things; it can increase your metabolism, it increases brown fat production [an energy storing fat that assists in burning calories]."
And one person who wholeheartedly testifies to the benefits of ice baths, is Karly McDonald, who has been frequenting Escape Recovery Studio for around 9 months.
As well as the immediate health benefits, Ms McDonald loves the feeling of an ice bath, as it provides her with a good mental challenge.
"It builds mental resilience," she said.
"If you can sit in an ice bath, you can do most things," Ms Watts added.
Though Ms McDonald is a seasoned ice bather, she said the feeling is something she still hasn't gotten used to, but it is "slightly addictive".
This is why she would recommend anyone and everyone try it at least once.
And her top tips?
"Breathe, go with a friend, and do it often," she said.
