Mardi Watts from Escape Recovery Studio promoting the benefits of ice baths

By Alise McIntosh
September 16 2023 - 12:00pm
IT SEEMS to have had a trickle-down effect from the ice ages, from celebrities to everyday folk, and everyone seems to be taking the plunge with the ice bath craze.

