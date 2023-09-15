Complete demolition of the controversial Lords Place overhaul could be on the cards.
A motion to tear out installations and revert to the original street layout will be moved by councillor Jeff Whitton. Councillor Kevin Duffy is also backing the plan.
It comes days after a petition requesting removal was reportedly signed by almost every business on the street.
"I'm calling for it to be returned to its original state ... the experiment hasn't worked," Cr Whitton told the Central Western Daily.
"It's impacted businesses substantially, and it's had an impact on the community as well. The community isn't happy with what council has done.
"We've basically taken a good, operational street and taken the vibe out of the CBD by making those changes ... I haven't had one single resident of Orange say anything good ... it's simply wrong.
"The community is speaking and our job is to listen to the community ... This is in no way the fault of staff. The buck stops with councillors. The council chamber made the decision and the council chamber needs to fix it."
The motion will be brought to Orange City Council for inclusion at next Tuesday's meeting, or October 3 if it cannot be scheduled.
Approval of the project in October, 2022 was subject to review after 12-18 months.
Alfios Pizza owner Sal Sciuto was a signatory to the recent petition.
"We're probably 30 per cent down on business at least, and we're probably one of the better ones out of the street," he said.
"We can't get insurance out there because we're a licenced premises. There was no foresight of the flow-on effect and the debacle of the parking out there.
"You can't park out there because you stop the whole street. It's not safe, you can't open doors and people have already hit the barriers that people have implemented.
"Legally, no licensed premises can use the outside area unless they change their licensing which is a $30,000 a year proposition. They've absolutely missed the mark.
"It's cost them $1.5 million, if you add up 18 businesses in that street that are 30 per cent down, in the scheme of things what's $1.5 million? You keep the street as it is and see how many businesses are still left in 10 years time."
Councillor Kevin Duffy has consistently been one of the loudest voices opposing the project.
"I've been against it since day one. Dead against it ... I was there that night they chopped the trees down within 24 hours of the resolution going through council," he said.
"We probably won't win it on anything on Tuesday night but we'll do some damage to it."
Works have proven controversial since commencing on October 20, 2022. Many business owners told the CWD at the time further consultation had been promised prior to tree removals.
Management for 16 establishments signed an open-letter outlining intent to stand against the development at the time.
In August it emerged the project has blown over budget by about $180,000. Total cost is now estimated at about $1,580,000.
