Voice to Parliament

Wiradjuri elder Aunty Narelle Boys backs the Voice to Parliament

By Allison Hore
Updated September 16 2023 - 10:05am, first published 8:00am
Fifty-six years ago Wiradjuri elder Aunty Narelle Boys saw the constitution changed. Now she hopes to see it change again.

