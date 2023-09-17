A real estate agent behind three of the highest selling homes in the past 12 months has opened up about what makes a buyer reach for their wallet.
Between September 2022 and 2023, nine houses around Orange cracked the $2 million mark.
Jack Aumuller of McGrath Estate Agents was one of the listing agents for the highest selling home - 41 Sampson Street at $3.05 million - as well as 69 Clinton Street which fetched $2.1 million and 123 March Street for $2.3 million
Two of those sales were finalised in the first few months of 2023 and Mr Aumuller said in the case of Sampson Street, it was all about location, location, location.
"Many would argue it sits in probably the most desirable block in town," he said of the house which is just a stone's throw away from Cook Park.
"The characteristics and the charm of the home were something that separated it from many others."
So why have so many surpassed the $2 million mark in recent times?
Well, Mr Aumuller noted how the "blue chip" locations have only gone from strength to strength.
"One sale surpassing the next tends to be what happens," he added.
"People are recognising once they come up, there's usually more than one party looking to buy. A lot of these people who are buying them have obviously done well over the years and it's typically their destination home."
That perceived theory of one-upping each sale plays out when you crunch the numbers as well.
The average price of the five homes sold during 2023 sits at $2.69 million and a median sale price of $2.75 million.
For the four sold during 2022, the average price was $2.43 million and a median of $2.31 million.
So what is it that buyer's gravitate towards when deciding to splash that much case?
Once again, it's a matter of location.
"They earmark where they want to be and then it certainly goes from there," Mr Aumuller said.
"Ensuring the property has north-facing aspects to allow for natural sunlight, that's a massive factor in making those purchases as well."
He added privacy was another notable desire from potential buyers, but that location was "certainly" where they start their search from.
With three of the multi-million homes already revealed, let's take a look at the full list of houses - including the Montoro Wines property - which made the cut:
