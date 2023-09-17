One half down, one to go.
The multi-million dollar upgrade of the almost century old Mandagery Creek Bridge at Manildra reached an important milestone in September.
The staged construction of the new $12 million bridge has reached a half-way mark of sorts, with crews switching traffic onto the upstream half of the bridge following its completion.
"The construction team still have the downstream half of the bridge to build but the traffic switch onto the completed upstream half represents an exciting milestone for the project," NSW Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Jenny Aitchison said.
Work on the downstream half is now the focus, with crews working on demolition preparation.
"The bridge is an important link for Manildra residents to access the town centre, as well as motorists travelling between Orange and Parkes, regional tourists, and freight operators," she said.
"The new structure will be wider and stronger, be capable of carrying higher mass vehicles and make for smoother, more efficient journeys for road users.
"It will also be accessible for pedestrians when the new footpath on the northern side of the bridge is complete.
"There have been some challenging weather-related delays since work began in September 2022, so the fact we're on track for a mid-2024 completion is a remarkable feat and credit to the teams for their hard work and planning."
The existing bridge on Henry Parkes Way at Manildra was built in 1930 and is narrow, in poor condition and does not conform with modern design standards. The new bridge will be wider, stronger and capable of carrying higher mass vehicles.
The bridge replacement project is supporting 10 jobs with crews this week jacking the existing decks on the westbound lane and preparing to lift out the cut deck segments using a crane.
The segments will be lifted from the downstream side, out and over the newly completed upstream half of the bridge.
The crane will be used during the second of 10 non-consecutive weekend closures, from 7pm Friday, September 15 to 6am Monday, September 18.
During the closure, Manildra residents living either side of Mandagery Creek will have no direct access to the other side of the creek and will have to detour via Cudal.
Similarly, motorists travelling on Henry Parkes Way from Orange to destinations on the western side of Mandagery Creek, or from Parkes to destinations on the eastern side of Mandagery Creek, will have to detour via Cudal.
The detour will add about 15 minutes to trips between Parkes and Orange.
There is currently no pedestrian access across Mandagery Creek following the loss of the council footbridge in the November 2022 flood event, and there will be no pedestrian access during the weekend closures.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign-up to our latest newsletter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.