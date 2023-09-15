Central Western Daily
Tiarna Robinson, 23 in Bathurst Court for fight at Oxford Hotel

By Court Reporter
September 15 2023 - 8:00pm
GETTING involved in a late night tussle could be the undoing of a woman's career, a court has heard, after she came face to face with a seven year prison sentence.

