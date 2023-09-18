Information on the latest wave of crime in Orange will be revealed this week at a public police briefing as shocking new statistics emerge.
At least 28 car thefts and 57 break and enters were recorded in just 10 weeks from March to May this year. At least 14 children were charged during that period.
NSW Central West Police District Inspector David Maher and Superintendent Brendan Gorman will speak at Orange City Council meeting on Tuesday night from the Civic Centre.
Councillor Tony Mileto - himself a former policeman - facilitated the public briefing.
"I was approached by senior officers who indicated they would like to address council with regards to some of the activity occurring," he told the Central Western Daily.
"They've made some significant advances and breakthroughs ... the fact that the police are looking at different ways of combating crime is really encouraging from our point of view.
"Members of the public are becoming very frustrated."
Several high profile incidents have occurred in recent weeks.
The CWD exclusively revealed social media footage of a group breaking into homes to steal car keys and valuables, sometimes filming residents in bed as they slept. Police pursuits through the CBD were also shown.
On Thursday night two stolen new Audis engaged in multiple police pursuits over about eight hours. One was rolled onto its roof and three arrests were made about 3am.
A spokesperson for council said: "The presentation by Inspector David Maher and Superintendent Brendan Gorman will let local senior police update Council about their efforts to tackle recent high-profile criminal activity in Orange.
"It's important to build relationships with senior police by face-to-face briefings. Presentations like this come on top of routine involvement by local police in Council's Crime Prevention Committee."
The Orange City Council meeting will take place from 6.30pm at council chambers.
CLARIFICATION: Figures from the Central West Police District and ratified by Orange City Council this month say 50 per cent of all crime in town is now attributed to the same 14 children. A spokesperson for NSW Police has since told the CWD this is incorrect. 14 juveniles had been charged between March and May this year.
