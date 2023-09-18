A learner driver arrested at gunpoint after leading police on a car chase through Orange has narrowly avoided time behind bars.
Johnny Ney of Garema Road faced Orange Local Court on September 6, 2023. The 32-year-old wore a white shirt and appeared relaxed throughout proceedings.
"If I'd known how many pursuit cases I'd be dealing with [in Orange] I'd have thought three times about coming back and dealing with idiots like Mr Ney," sentencing magistrate David Day said.
Ney refused to pull over when directed by police about 3.30pm on May 27, 2023.
He drove at up to 80km/h along Jilba Street, Yvonne Crescent, Nunkeri Place, Mirral Way and Phillip Street before suffering a flat tyre and loosing speed.
Police arrested the L-plater at gunpoint when he pulled over on a grass strip on Jilba Street and was handcuffed.
He said he had gone for a drive to clear his head after arguing with his partner and panicked when he saw police lights.
Johnny Ney was convicted, disqualified for 12 months, hit with a nine month ICO and 30 hours of community service.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.