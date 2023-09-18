Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Court

L-plater Johnny Ney arrested at gunpoint after car chase in Orange

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 19 2023 - 7:38am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A learner driver arrested at gunpoint after leading police on a car chase through Orange has narrowly avoided time behind bars.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.