Congratulations to the NSW Government on its decision to abandon raising the Wyangala Dam wall.
Also, congratulations to the Wyangala Counterpoint Group and its supporters who have tirelessly fought against this proposal since its inception.
The efforts of this group have contributed immensely to the future health of the Lachlan River, and by association, to the future health of the Murray Darling Basin.
Gordon Turner, from the Lachlan Floodplain and Wetland Association welcomes the decision by saying: "It is good to see commonsense prevail to protect important flows to the wetlands and floodplains of the Lachlan Valley. Allowing waterbirds and native fish and aquatic vegetation to thrive."
Not raising the Wyangala Dam wall is the sensible decision because in not doing so future significant environmental damage has been avoided.
Not raising the wall will avoid the loss of 1,391 hectares of critically endangered Box Gum Woodland that provides habitat for a range of national threatened fauna species including the koala.
Also lost would have been ancient River Red Gums which form an important habitat corridor in the Upper Lachlan catchment.
There would also be a loss of critical flood flows to Mid Lachlan and Lower Lachlan wetlands which have been listed on the National Directory of Important Wetlands.
This would have had devastating impacts on the habitat of waterbirds listed for protection under international treaties, as well as causing the loss of breeding opportunities for threatened native fish species such as the Murray Cod.
The wetlands referred to are Lake Cowal, the Great Cumbung Swamp and the Booligal Wetlands.
These wetlands have been recognised in international agreements to conserve migratory bird species.
Having now been convinced that raising the dam wall is not a viable option, we now need to look at ways of providing sustainable water security for the Lachlan Valley that considers the social, heritage and environmental needs of the region as well as the economic considerations.
Let us hope that future decision makers take notice of Bev Smiles, from the Inland Rivers Network and tireless advocate for our inland waterways, when she says: "It is now time to look at better policy for managing Wyangala Dam.
"The public money saved through not proceeding with the very expensive Wyangala Dam project can be used to improve water use efficiency, better environmental outcomes, better catchment management and asset protection from floods in the Lachlan Valley."
