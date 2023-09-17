Central Western Daily
Carl Williams sentenced for drug and weapon charges at Orange

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 18 2023 - 7:35am, first published 7:30am
A man sharing his name with one of Australia's most infamous drug lords has been convicted of carrying a weapon in Orange.

