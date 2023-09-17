A man sharing his name with one of Australia's most infamous drug lords has been convicted of carrying a weapon in Orange.
Carl Williams - who now lives in south Sydney - failed to appear at his own hearing on September 14 at Orange Local Court. The 25-year-old was sentenced for drug possession and carrying a weapon in public.
"I thought he was dead," sentencing magistrate David Day said at Orange Local Court.
"He got beaten in the head ... that's what you get for being a kingpin.
"Well, we've established it's a different Carl Williams."
Williams was stopped by police at the corner of Spring Street and Jilba Street about 12.30am on March 10, 2023 in the vicinity of a break and enter just prior.
He provided a false name and obscured his face. Officers said he appeared to be eating something.
A search recovered a bag containing 0.01 grams of "ice" in powder form. He said a sharp black and orange awl tool found in his pocket was for "self defence".
"He was in possession of white powder, I suspect it wasn't Handy Andy," magistrate Day said.
Carl Williams was convicted of both counts in absence. He was fined $440.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.