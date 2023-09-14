Central Western Daily
Floods

Anthony Albanese, Chris Minns to visit Eugowra on ever of one-year flooding anniversary

Nick McGrath
By Nick McGrath
Updated September 15 2023 - 10:21am, first published 9:43am
Anthony Albanese and Chris Minns appear set to visit Eugowra in the lead-up to the one year anniversary of the flooding tragedy that claimed two lives.

