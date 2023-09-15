Sirens could be heard through the night as a wild string of police chases ended with four arrests, a stolen car on its roof and a one person still on the run in Orange.
An Audi RS5 allegedly stolen on Wednesday rolled near Lone Pine Avenue about 8.30pm and the occupants fled the scene. They allegedly entered a stolen Audi Q7 and continued to evade officers for hours.
Road spikes were deployed on the Mitchell Highway near Guyong about 3am. The luxury SUV continued into Glenroi, where two passengers jumped out while still moving.
The pursuit allegedly continued to the intersection of Lone Pine Avenue and Sir Neville House Place, where two remaining occupants left the car and ran.
After a short foot pursuit officers arrested two women - aged 22 and 21 - and a 13-year-old boy who had injured his leg and was treated by paramedics. One individual remains unaccounted for.
In an incident believed to be unrelated, a 43-year-old woman was arrested on Thoopara Place about 11pm after leading officers on a pursuit in the CBD.
She allegedly failed a drug test and did not have a valid license. Bail was refused and the woman will appear in Orange Local Court on Friday.
A significant police presence appeared to be deployed at major town exists immediately following the crash of the Audi.
It comes after a number of allegedly stolen cars have led police on pursuits across Orange over the course of the last month, some of which have been posted on social media.
Investigations are continuing.
